Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 87.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $304.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.03.

Insider Activity

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $368.25 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $410.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.97. The company has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

