Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hero Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HENC remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 283,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,007. Hero Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.
About Hero Technologies
