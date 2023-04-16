Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hero Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HENC remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 283,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,007. Hero Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

About Hero Technologies

Hero Technologies, Inc engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on Australia’s Cooper Basin, which is located in State of South Australia. The company was founded on May 14, 2004 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.

