Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $185.63 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $185.63 million and approximately $288,271.75 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $5.08 or 0.00016793 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 5.07906889 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $305,480.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

