Hedera Price Hits $0.0682 on Top Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0682 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $2.12 billion and approximately $29.91 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00063415 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00042070 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00020104 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001338 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,045,213,841 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

