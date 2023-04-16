Hedera (HBAR) Price Hits $0.0691 on Top Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0691 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.15 billion and $37.38 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00066617 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00041834 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00020048 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001354 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,045,213,841 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,037,757,988.325535 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06770896 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $34,358,278.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.