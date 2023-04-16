Head to Head Survey: ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) & Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) and ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ubisoft Entertainment and ON24, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubisoft Entertainment 2 5 4 0 2.18 ON24 0 4 0 0 2.00

Ubisoft Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $43.86, indicating a potential upside of 759.94%. ON24 has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.49%. Given Ubisoft Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ubisoft Entertainment is more favorable than ON24.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.1% of Ubisoft Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of ON24 shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of ON24 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ubisoft Entertainment and ON24’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubisoft Entertainment N/A N/A N/A ON24 -30.50% -17.59% -12.73%

Volatility and Risk

Ubisoft Entertainment has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ON24 has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ubisoft Entertainment and ON24’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubisoft Entertainment $2.38 billion 1.34 $91.95 million N/A N/A ON24 $190.87 million 2.21 -$58.21 million ($1.21) -7.35

Ubisoft Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than ON24.

Summary

Ubisoft Entertainment beats ON24 on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works. The company was founded by Yves Guillemot on March 28, 1986 and is headquartered in Montreuil sous Bois, France.

About ON24

(Get Rating)

ON24, Inc. provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations. It also offers professional services, such as experience management, monitoring, premium support, and implementation and other services. The company sells its products through direct sales. It serves technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, professional services, and business-to-business information service industries. The company was formerly known as NewsDirect, Inc. and changed its name to ON24, Inc. in December 1998. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.