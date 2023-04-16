HC Wainwright Weighs in on Revolution Medicines, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Revolution Medicines in a report released on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will earn ($0.78) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.92). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Revolution Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($3.53) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Revolution Medicines’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.23) EPS.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 702.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

RVMD stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $31.37. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average of $22.78.

In other news, Director Thilo Schroeder purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,553,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,777,121.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thilo Schroeder purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,553,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,777,121.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $26,789.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,350.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 25.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,984,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 17.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,291,000 after purchasing an additional 949,655 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 38.3% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,680,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,900 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,458,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,884 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 39.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,312,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,152 shares during the period.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

