Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Insider Activity

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,189 shares in the company, valued at $962,496.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian

Hawaiian Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hawaiian by 147.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 93.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

HA opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

