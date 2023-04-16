Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Sold by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 76.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000.

RODM opened at $26.99 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79.

