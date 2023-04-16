Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 594 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,010 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $161.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.71. The company has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays began coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.