Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 29,515 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,515 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 740,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,406,000 after buying an additional 388,287 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 683,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,522,000 after acquiring an additional 144,281 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,414,000 after purchasing an additional 203,734 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 558,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 68,285 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 512,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,910,000 after purchasing an additional 121,108 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

JMST opened at $50.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.54.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

