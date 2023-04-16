Hartford Financial Management Inc. Makes New $195,000 Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $6,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,333,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,818,000 after buying an additional 38,563 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $507,648,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after acquiring an additional 676,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $484.46 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.02 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $474.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.26.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

