Hartford Financial Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $69.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $71.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

