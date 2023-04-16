Hartford Financial Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.3 %

WY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Shares of WY stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $42.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.14.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

