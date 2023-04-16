Hartford Financial Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.45.

Paramount Global Trading Down 2.5 %

Paramount Global stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.02. Paramount Global has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $36.53.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

