Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $6.64 Million Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April makes up approximately 1.8% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April were worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

DAPR opened at $29.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average is $29.56.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

