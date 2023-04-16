Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Prologis by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $119.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.93.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLD shares. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

