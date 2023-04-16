Hartford Financial Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 289.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 219.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 0.7 %

PCH opened at $48.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.18. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $58.13.

PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $253.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PCH shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson cut their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup began coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michele Tyler sold 4,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $225,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,462.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP William R. Dereu sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $48,942.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,914.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michele Tyler sold 4,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $225,055.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,462.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,028 shares of company stock worth $4,667,676. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

