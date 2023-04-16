Hartford Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 159,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,840 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 146,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 58,091 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,298,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,024,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,028,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

BATS:JMUB opened at $50.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.74.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

