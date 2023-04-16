Harbour Energy plc (HBRIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Harbour Energy’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Harbour Energy Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HBRIY opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.97. Harbour Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HBRIY. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 520 ($6.44) to GBX 450 ($5.57) in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 320 ($3.96) to GBX 290 ($3.59) in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and related activities. It operates through North Sea and International segments. The North Sea segment includes the UK and Norwegian Continental Shelves. The International segment focuses in the s Indonesia, Vietnam and Mexico.

