Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,631 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for about 1.6% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $17,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $149.59 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.90 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.95 and a 200-day moving average of $144.46. The company has a market capitalization of $182.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 296,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,526,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.68.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Stories

