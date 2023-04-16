Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,688,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,904,000 after buying an additional 200,529 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,095,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,202,000 after purchasing an additional 516,109 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,693,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,911,000 after purchasing an additional 96,771 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,932,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,337,000 after purchasing an additional 544,060 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $64.55 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

