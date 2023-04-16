Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $23.30 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 2.2% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $23,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.25.

Amgen Trading Down 0.6 %

Amgen stock opened at $250.00 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.01 and its 200 day moving average is $256.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.