Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 183,783 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPW. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after buying an additional 246,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $8.28 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.01%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 77.33%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.