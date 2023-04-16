Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $18.33 Million Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. CACI International makes up 1.7% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned 0.26% of CACI International worth $18,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in CACI International by 37.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in CACI International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in CACI International by 43.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CACI International by 435.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI stock opened at $308.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $294.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.46. CACI International Inc has a 52-week low of $245.32 and a 52-week high of $319.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.59%. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 17.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William L. Jews sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.43, for a total transaction of $289,549.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,927.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CACI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CACI International from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.50.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

