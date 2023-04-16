Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $14.02 Million Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $14,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,890,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Assurant by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Assurant by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,373,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $69,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Assurant Stock Down 1.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $116.11 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.54.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.64. Assurant had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

