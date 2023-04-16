Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $11.65 Million Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,286 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Starwood Property Trust worth $11,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 43.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STWD. Credit Suisse Group cut Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.92.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $17.10 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 70.07%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.