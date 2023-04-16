Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 416.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,360 shares during the quarter. Sonoco Products makes up 2.0% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Sonoco Products worth $21,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Sonoco Products by 66.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 138.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $66,793.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $30,458.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,717.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $66,793.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,458 shares of company stock worth $207,291. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SON opened at $60.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.71. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SON. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Stories

