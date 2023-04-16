Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 55.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Life Storage by 71.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:LSI opened at $137.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $151.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 113.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.22.

Life Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.