Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Acquires 686 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,295,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VICI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.73.

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.0 %

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE VICI opened at $32.35 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

