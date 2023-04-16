Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTNGF) Short Interest Up 1,389.9% in March

Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTNGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,407,500 shares, a growth of 1,389.9% from the March 15th total of 228,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Haitong Securities Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HTNGF opened at $0.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65. Haitong Securities has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.00.
Haitong Securities Company Profile
