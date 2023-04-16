GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Short Interest Update

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 2,866.7% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GrowLife Price Performance

PHOT remained flat at $0.05 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,095. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14. GrowLife has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $4.65.

GrowLife Company Profile

GrowLife, Inc provides hydroponic equipment, lighting, nutrients, media, and other cultivation supplies to commercial and urban operations. The firm’s agricultural equipment includes growing mediums, hydroponics systems, tools for cutting and propagation, bulbs, indoor lighting systems, and accessories, ballasts, reflectors, meters and timers, and other technology control equipment for the cannabis and indoor plant cultivation industries.

