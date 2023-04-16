GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Short Interest Update

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 2,866.7% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
GrowLife Price Performance
PHOT remained flat at $0.05 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,095. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14. GrowLife has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $4.65.
GrowLife Company Profile
