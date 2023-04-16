Grin Price Hits $0.0682 on Top Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Grin has a total market cap of $6.69 million and approximately $843,550.56 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0682 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,352.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.42 or 0.00334137 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011248 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00073818 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.78 or 0.00539588 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.35 or 0.00445945 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

