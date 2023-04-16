Green Technology Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:GTMLF) Short Interest Up 308.3% in March

Green Technology Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:GTMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 308.3% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Green Technology Metals Stock Performance

GTMLF stock remained flat at C$0.47 during midday trading on Friday. 18,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,120. Green Technology Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.50.

Green Technology Metals Company Profile

Green Technology Metals Limited, an exploration and development company, focuses on the exploration and development of lithium projects in Canada. The company holds 80% interest in the Ontario Lithium projects, including Seymour, Root, Wisa, and Allison, as well as interests in other projects, such as Pennock Lake, Root Bay, Superb Lake, and Gathering Lake covering an area of 407.97 square kilometers located in Ontario, Canada.

