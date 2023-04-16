Green Technology Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:GTMLF) Short Interest Up 308.3% in March

Green Technology Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:GTMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 308.3% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Green Technology Metals Stock Performance
GTMLF stock remained flat at C$0.47 during midday trading on Friday. 18,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,120. Green Technology Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.50.
Green Technology Metals Company Profile
