Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSPT) Short Interest Update

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 280.4% from the March 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Golden Star Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GSPT remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 44,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,177. Golden Star Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Golden Star Enterprises



Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. engages in the marketing and distribution of drones. The company was founded on September 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Claymont, DE.

