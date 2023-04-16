Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the March 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GAMC stock remained flat at $10.14 during trading on Friday. 38 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,300. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04. Golden Arrow Merger has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Golden Arrow Merger by 9,270.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Golden Arrow Merger by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Golden Arrow Merger by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 270,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Golden Arrow Merger by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Golden Arrow Merger by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

