Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

GMED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital downgraded Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial downgraded Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Globus Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.91.

GMED opened at $57.54 on Wednesday. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $81.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,124,000 after purchasing an additional 48,913 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,796,000 after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,317,785 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,142,000 after purchasing an additional 550,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,219,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $163,726,000 after purchasing an additional 62,156 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,712,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $127,161,000 after purchasing an additional 135,935 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

