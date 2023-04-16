Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Update

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the March 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CATH opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.97. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $42.55 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 63.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 261.5% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

