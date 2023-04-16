Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Shares Sold by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC cut its position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Gladstone Land worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 13,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 80.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 4.5% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. Gladstone Land Co. has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $588.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.32, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -127.90%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on Gladstone Land from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Gladstone Land from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Gladstone Land from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

