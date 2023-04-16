Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Takes $4.86 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,861,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.64.

Insider Activity at McKesson

McKesson Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $362.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $354.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.97. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $298.69 and a 12 month high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.