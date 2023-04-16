Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 27,838 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,838 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $717,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,302,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,191,000 after buying an additional 13,786 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $73.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

