Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after buying an additional 2,727,165 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,094,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,611,000. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,594,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VUG stock opened at $248.88 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $278.13. The stock has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.12.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

