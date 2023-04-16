Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 42,938 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,938 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.3% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $378.99 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $413.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $369.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.66. The firm has a market cap of $282.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.