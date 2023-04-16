Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,064 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 8,877 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in McDonald’s by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 5,656 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 556 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,169 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $904,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $288.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.15 and its 200-day moving average is $266.36. The company has a market cap of $211.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $289.94.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

