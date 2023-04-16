Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $9.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,907 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF comprises about 0.6% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $9,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $88.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.83. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $73.68 and a 52-week high of $110.18.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

