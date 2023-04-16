Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $6.17 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 2,587.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,405 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,684,541,000 after acquiring an additional 158,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,490,991,000 after purchasing an additional 128,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 79,043.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,405,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after buying an additional 155,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.00.

Albemarle Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $204.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.25 and its 200-day moving average is $252.66. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $185.15 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 28.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

