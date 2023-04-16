Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $5.57 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $338.84 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $354.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

