Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,238 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,658.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,443,957. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $221.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $574.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $224.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

META has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.02.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

