Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 69,537 Shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Get Rating) by 185.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,537 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GINN. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GINN opened at $46.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.07. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $51.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day moving average is $43.11.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Innovative Global Equity index. The fund selects companies globally, believed to benefit from technological innovation and changes in the economy across five themes: data, finance, human evolution, manufacturing, and shifts with consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GINN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.