Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 39 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $380.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $398.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $366.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.02.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.